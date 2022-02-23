John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.00. 5,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.