Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,545 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 107,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.