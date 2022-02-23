Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,545 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 107,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.