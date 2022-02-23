Joseph Hakman Sells 2,435 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,609. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

