JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €74.00 ($84.09) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €41.65 ($47.33) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €41.90 ($47.61) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The company has a market capitalization of $620.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.90 and a 200-day moving average of €49.53.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.