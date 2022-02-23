JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.94).

FRA EOAN opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.08 and a 200-day moving average of €11.35. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

