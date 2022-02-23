JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €165.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. Airbus has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

