JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

UN01 stock opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.50 and a 200-day moving average of €37.91. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

