JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €42.30 ($48.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRA FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

