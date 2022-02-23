JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €58.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

EDNMY traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 49,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Edenred has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

