JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.58.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

