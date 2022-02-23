AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($136.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($156.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,046 ($123.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £140.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,559.66. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,585.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,610.69.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

