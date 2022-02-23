JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $76.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

