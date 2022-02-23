JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $22.20

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.60 to $22.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.