JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $250.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

HSKA opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.15. Heska has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heska by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

