JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $250.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.
HSKA opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.15. Heska has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.