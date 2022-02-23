Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Increased to CHF 65 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 110,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,284. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

