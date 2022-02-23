Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.40. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 144,421 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

