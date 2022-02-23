Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.40. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 144,421 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
