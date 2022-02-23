Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $456,361.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $456,361.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,738,020 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

