K21 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,852.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, K21 has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $173,852.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

