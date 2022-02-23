Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of KLTR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 123,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,132. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.