KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 937,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 443,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

