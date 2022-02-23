Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03), with a volume of 23,719 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

