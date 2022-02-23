Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.