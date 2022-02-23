Kattana (KTN) Price Reaches $2.86

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Kattana has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $62,275.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kattana has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00007752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

