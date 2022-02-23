Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

