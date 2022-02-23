KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.84

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 30114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KB Home by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

