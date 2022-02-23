KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 4.3%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05. The company has a market cap of C$17.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)
Further Reading
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.