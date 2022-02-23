Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $119.50 million and $22.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $597.52 or 0.01590485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00109738 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

