Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Sells $735,422.62 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE K traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

