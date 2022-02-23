Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Alistair D. Hirst Sells 12,454 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

