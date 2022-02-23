Kellogg (NYSE:K) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick Sells 14,506 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

