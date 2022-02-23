Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Down 1.8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 21,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 131,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

