Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.40. 40,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,647. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

