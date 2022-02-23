Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 39,606 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

FCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 273,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

