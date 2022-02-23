Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 173,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,129,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.