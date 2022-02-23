Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.92 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

