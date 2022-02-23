Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3,412.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,440. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

