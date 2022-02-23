Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.43 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.26. 5,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average of $373.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $291.60 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

