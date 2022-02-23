Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $227.25. 4,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.55 and a 200-day moving average of $255.11. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.