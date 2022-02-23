Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,746,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 704,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,235,000. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

