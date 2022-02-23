Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

