Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,224,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. 226,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,614,256. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

