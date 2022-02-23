Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,167. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average is $222.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.