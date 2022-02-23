Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.97 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

