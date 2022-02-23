Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,810. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

