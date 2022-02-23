Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $127.40 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

