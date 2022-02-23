Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.24. 11,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

