Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €855.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €855.00 ($971.59) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($795.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €816.08 ($927.37).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €643.10 ($730.80) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €675.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €675.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.