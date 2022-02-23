Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.23. 4,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 117,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

