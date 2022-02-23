Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.02

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 11653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

