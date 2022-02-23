KeyCorp Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE WCN opened at C$154.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.31. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$122.13 and a 12-month high of C$176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

