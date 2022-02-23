KeyCorp Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE WCN opened at C$154.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.31. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$122.13 and a 12-month high of C$176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.